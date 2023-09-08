Gastech to return to Houston in 2024

Gastech, the world’s largest global exhibition and conference for the natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, low carbon solutions, and climate technologies will take place in Houston in 2024, organisers dmg events announced today.

For the first time since 2019, Gastech will return to Houston from 17 – 20 September 2024. Known as the Energy Capital of the World, the city is home to companies right across the energy value chain, and some of the world’s largest LNG export facilities, as well as being a hub for innovation and technology.

Gastech 2024 will take place at a crucial time for the global energy industry, as multiple, interconnected challenges have led to the emergence of natural gas, LNG and hydrogen as key enablers of future energy security and accelerators of the energy transition.

Michael Heckman, President and CEO of Houston First Corporation, said: “Gastech is a global event that draws tens of thousands of attendees and millions of dollars in economic impact to its host city, and we are incredibly excited to have in Houston.

The conversation around the future of the energy industry is a different one today than it was just five years ago when Gastech was last here. We believe the role Houston is playing in leading the energy transition to a low carbon future makes this an ideal place to host this important global event and we look forward to expanding on the success we had in 2019 when Gastech returns next year.”

Simon Ford, VP, dmg events, said: “We are delighted to look ahead to next year, to another continent, another show, to make Gastech24 even greater. This week Gastech has enjoyed wonderful success working side by side with our partners in Singapore, to create one of the largest and most senior level shows in our rich history. The next host city for Gastech 2024 will be Houston, Texas. There is no better location to take Gastech next than the energy capital of the world.”

Jeffrey Siow, Managing Director and COO, Enterprise Singapore, said: “Gastech is one of the largest trading shows in the world. This year, the theme – shaping the future of energy – highlighted the transformation of the energy sector and our global journey towards a sustainable economy.

Over the past two days, there have been sessions on the future of LNG, emergence of sustainable LNG products and decarbonized future. I hope all of you here enjoyed the conference and that you also had the opportunity to experience Singapore and what our global city has to offer, as the industry’s gateway to Asia and as one of the world’s most important energy trading hubs.”

Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston City Council, said: “We are delighted to have Gastech back in Houston. I would be remiss if I didn’t say to my friends at Enterprise Singapore that you have done a wonderful job, with a wonderful venue and a great city. Houston used to be known as an oil and gas capital.

But we realised early on that it was important to be the energy capital. On behalf of everyone in the city of Houston, we want you to know that everything really is bigger in Texas. Singapore has set a high bar, but we are going to raise the bar even higher in Houston – it will be a great conference.”

Andy Icken, Houston Chief Development Officer, said: “The City of Houston, the most diverse city in the United States, will welcome you to Gastech next year. Energy has been the foundation of what the city of Houston has stood for. We have in Houston over 300 energy companies today and they will welcome you to our city.”

Gastech 2024 will be hosted at George R Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, From 17 – 20 September 2024, with support from Houston First and the Bilateral Chamber.

The conference will provide delegates with real world insights that will enable them to better understand all the core geo-political and economic issues affecting global energy supply and demand, with real-world insights into the world’s evolving energy needs. Conversations will include energy industry megatrends, net zero ambitions, next generation energy solutions, project funding, energy transition, and much more.

Gastech, which takes place in a different location each year, is the world’s largest integrated conference and exhibition for the natural gas, LNG, low carbon solutions, and climate technologies, and draws more than 40,000 international visitors from across the energy value chain.

Attendees include heads of state and government, energy ministers, CEOs and global business leaders, through to management and operational-level executives, engineers, scientists, and emerging talent.

The exhibition will feature over 800 exhibitors demonstrating innovations and services across the energy value chain. There will be dedicated industry zones and 20 country pavilions showcasing international companies.