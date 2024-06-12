GAUA Express Concern Over Discriminatory Implementation of New Fuel Rates

The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) and the Technical Universities Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) have expressed deep dissatisfaction with the discriminatory implementation of the newly approved fuel rate and related allowances by the government for staff and officeholders in Public Universities.

In a joint press release signed by Dr. Mrs. Beth Offei-Awuku, National President of GAUA, and Mr. Kojo Oppan, Acting National President of TUSAAG, the leadership highlighted their concerns regarding the unequal application of the fuel and related allowances. They noted that traditionally, these allowances are payable to all eligible categories of staff and officeholders in public universities at the same rate, with a common effective date, as has been the practice since the inception of these particular allowances.

The leadership, on behalf of their members, expressed dismay at the deviation from this norm, citing a directive from the Ministry of Finance in May that outlined the new rates, effective date, and eligible staff and officeholders. Despite this directive, the government and its assigns in charge of authorizing the payment of the allowances have opted to implement the directive with different effective dates, which goes against the signed Certificate of Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the unions and the government.

The leaders of GAUA and TUSAAG emphasized that this discriminatory implementation is untenable, unfair, and contrary to the principle of equity in the administration of allowances. They also cautioned the government against applying different rates for common allowances between senior members of public universities.

In conclusion, the associations stated that if the revised approved fuel rates and related allowances, with the effective date of January 2024, are not implemented by the end of June, they will be compelled to take industrial action. They urged the government to address these concerns promptly to ensure industrial harmony on university campuses.