GAUA Inaugurates UESD Branch

A six-member committee of the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) chapter at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) has been formed to oversee the association’s role in protecting members’ interests.

Dr Hammond Oppong-Kwarteng serves as President, and Mr Baffour Osei Akoto serves as Vice President, with Ms Cynthia Ameyaa Oduro as Secretary, Ms Araba Korsah as Vice Secretary, Madam Barbara Mary Yakubu as Editor, and Mr Isaac Kobina Fenyi as Trustee.

Mr Kwabena Antwi-Konadu, National President of GAUA, urged the newly elected executives to work together to achieve their goal of fighting for and protecting members’ rights.

Speaking on the topic, “The Role of the Contemporary University Administrator,” Mr Moses Abnory, Registrar, Takoradi Technical Institute, stated that there was one common interest under unionism, and that is to make life better for members.

As a result, he urged the executives to foster trust and support for UESD management, adding that the idea of establishing a GAUA branch at UESD was conceived in March 2021, following the approval of a memo informing management about it.

Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson, Vice Chancellor of UESD, said that the existence of unions aided the growth of organizations and expressed hope that the UESD-GAUA union would do well in fighting for the welfare of its members.

He urged the administrators to put what they had learned into practice, saying, “The University’s success depends on us. Administrators are the people who carry the University on their shoulders.”

Dr Oppong-Kwarteng, President of UESD-GAUA, thanked members for their trust in the new leadership and promised to work hard in their best interests.

He stated that as part of the committee’s commitment to professional development and capacity building, a series of activities would be launched soon.

He encouraged members to pursue professional certification programmes while also adhering to values such as honesty, humility, hard work, human relations, and humanity.