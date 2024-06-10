Gavi Approves Bold 2026-2030 Strategy for Vaccine Access and Global Health

The Gavi Board has approved the Vaccine Alliance’s strategic plan for 2026-2030, aiming to accelerate global immunization efforts.

This new strategy, known as “Gavi 6.0,” seeks to protect more people against a wider range of diseases, faster than ever before.

Key decisions from the two-day meeting held in Geneva include the expansion of Gavi’s vaccine portfolio to encompass tuberculosis, dengue fever, group B streptococcus, hepatitis E, and mpox. The African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator and the Day Zero Financing Facility were also approved, emphasizing Gavi’s commitment to global health security and sustainable vaccine manufacturing.

Strategic Highlights:

Gavi 6.0 Strategy: Focuses on new vaccine introductions, expanding existing programs, achieving equity through targeted efforts, and scaling up innovations. The strategy is designed to be responsive to global challenges like climate change, outbreaks, antimicrobial resistance, and conflict.

Upcoming Announcements: The impact and funding needs for Gavi’s next strategic period will be unveiled on June 20th at the “Protecting Our Future: The Global Forum for Vaccine Sovereignty and Innovation” in Paris. The event will be co-hosted by the African Union, Government of France, and Gavi.

Board Appointments:

David Sidwell: Appointed Board Member and Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee.

Gavi’s commitment to innovation and collaboration aims to ensure that vaccines remain a cornerstone of global health, safeguarding future generations and enhancing global health security.