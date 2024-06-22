Gavi Plans to Protect 500 Million Children and Boost Vaccine Manufacturing in Africa

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has announced an ambitious plan aimed at safeguarding 500 million children and preventing over 8 million deaths between 2026 and 2030.

This milestone was revealed during the Global Forum for Vaccine Sovereignty and Innovation, co-hosted by Gavi, the African Union, and the French Republic.

The initiative, outlined in Gavi’s new Investment Opportunity, seeks to secure US$ 9 billion in donor funding to accelerate global immunization efforts. Early commitments totaling US$ 2.4 billion have already been pledged by nations such as the United States, France, Spain, and various private sector partners.

Central to Gavi’s strategy is the launch of the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA), backed by approximately US$ 1.2 billion. AVMA aims to bolster regional vaccine production in Africa, thereby enhancing the continent’s capacity to respond to health emergencies independently.

The Forum convened leaders from over 25 governments, including heads of state from Botswana, Germany, Ghana, Norway, Rwanda, and Senegal, alongside representatives from WHO, UNICEF, the Global Fund, and other key stakeholders. Their collective commitment underscores the global solidarity towards achieving universal vaccine access and health security.

Key financial pledges were also announced during the Forum, with Germany, the European Commission, Italy, and others committing substantial funds to support Gavi’s objectives and AVMA. The private sector showcased its role through innovative partnerships aimed at improving vaccine distribution and access.

Additionally, Gavi emphasized the importance of expanding local vaccine production across Africa. Several partnerships were unveiled to strengthen manufacturing capabilities, aiming to reduce dependency on imports and ensure timely access to vaccines during health crises.

In conjunction with these efforts, Gavi launched “The Starting Line” campaign, engaging athletes, content creators, and media personalities to raise awareness about vaccine equity. The campaign will run throughout the Paris Olympics, featuring prominent figures advocating for equal access to vaccines worldwide.

The event marks a pivotal moment in global health strategy, reinforcing commitments to sustainable immunization programs and resilient health systems worldwide.