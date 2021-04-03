The Ghana Writers Association (GAW) on Friday, April 2, marked the International Children’s Book Day to promote reading and love of books among young people.

The day was also envisioned to highlight the significance of books and to celebrate writers, particularly authors of children’s books.

This year’s event was on the theme, “The music of words”.

In a statement signed and issued by Mr Francis Gbormittah, President of GAW, said GAW applauded all its members, especially, those who write in the children’s genre for their hard work.

“GAW is mindful of your outstanding reputation for excellence and extraordinary contribution to children’s literature towards social and economic development of Ghana.

“Your efforts to document and reveal wisdom in books through the use of language, the most powerful tool of development, and to make them available to people from different walks of life are absolutely noble and commendable,” it said.

GAW therefore, celebrates Ivy Austin, Naa Kwaale Dove, Kofi Anyidoho, Ruby Yayra Goka, Raymond Tuvi, Anumnyam, Ohene Dankwah, Amy Owusua Asiedu, Prince Joe Lartey Jr., Sam Frimpong-Manso, David Kwame Kwakye, Portia Dery, Michael Williams, Samiha Sulleyman, and many others, and wishes them a continuous writing vocation.