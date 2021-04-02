The Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) has lauded writers across the country, especially children’s genre writers, for their enormous contribution towards the intellectual development of children.

“GAW is mindful of your outstanding reputation for excellence and extraordinary contribution to children’s literature towards the socio-economic development of Ghana.”

“Your efforts to document and reveal wisdom in books through the use of language, the most powerful tool of development, and to make them available to people from different walks of life are absolutely noble and commendable,” a statement issued on Friday said.

It was signed by Mr Francis Gbormittah, the President of GAW, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, to mark this year’s International Children’s Book Day.

The Day is celebrated to promote reading and love of books among young people, highlight the significance of books, and celebrate writers, particularly authors of children’s books.

This year’s event was marked on the theme: “The Music of Words.”

The Association celebrated writers such as Ivy Austin, Naa Kwaale Dove, Kofi Anyidoho, Ruby Yayra Goka, Raymond Tuvi, Anumnyam, Ohene Dankwah, Amy Owusua Asiedu, Prince Joe Lartey Jr., Sam Frimpong-Manso, David Kwame Kwakye, Portia Dery, Michael Williams, and Samiha Sulleyman.

It urged them to continue to write to enhance the knowledge of the youth and children.