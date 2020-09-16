The Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) will hold the year 2020 GAW book Festival dubbed: “GAWBOFEST 2020” on Sunday, September 20 to Monday, September 21.

The Association, in a statement signed by its President, Mr Francis Gbormittah and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Festival, captioned; “Empowering Ghana through Reading,” with a sub-theme; “Book Festival in the Era of COVID-19”, would bring together various stakeholders in the book industry as it had done since 2011 under the same major theme.

It said GAWBOFEST over the years had received renowned writers, diplomats, Members of Parliament, personalities in the art and creative industries, pupils, and students, among others, and hopeful of an exciting “GAWBOFEST 2020”.

The statement said activities to mark the Festival included; book reading, poetry recitals, storytelling, book signings, quizzes, cultural performances, brass band music, and face painting.

It said the first day would host a virtual workshop on writing for children and a presentation on the functions, book registration of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA).

“There will be a virtual opening ceremony, a panel discussion and a physical book exhibition stand at PAWA House, Roman Ridge, Accra.” the statement added.