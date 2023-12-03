Gaza records over 100,000 bombs, rockets in ongoing Israeli attacks

The Hamas-run government said on Saturday that Israel has attacked the war-torn Gaza Strip with approximately 100,000 bombs and rockets since October 7.

The government’s Media Office Director Ismael Al-Thawabteh said during a press conference that some of the bombs weigh 2,000 pounds “with the deliberate and brutal intention of targeting civilians.”

Al-Thawabteh added the Palestinian death toll due to Israel’s assaults has risen to 15,207 as of Saturday afternoon, and the number of missing people has risen to over 7,500, either trapped under the rubble or with unknown fates, while the count of injuries has reached 40,650.

Al-Thawabteh condemned the restrictive policies preventing the entry of humanitarian aid, calling for the daily entry of a thousand trucks carrying genuine aid and supplies and 1 million liters of fuel to salvage whatever can be saved from the deadly conflict.

Moreover, he urged the entry of hundreds of pieces of equipment and machinery for relief, emergency response teams, and civil defense to retrieve hundreds of corpses still buried under rubble.

“These are necessary to clear the debris resulting from the bombing and destruction of hundreds of thousands of homes, schools, hospitals, streets, and critical facilities,” stressed Al-Thawabteh.