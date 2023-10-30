Gaza war is a matter of humanity, not religion

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Abdulfatah Alsattari, says the war in Gaza is a humanitarian issue and not religion.

He said the war, which most people thought started on October 7, 2023, had been a long-standing battle spanning for over 60 years and was never about Muslims versus Christians.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the Coalition of Muslim Organisation, Ghana (COMOG), in collaboration with the Islamic Medical Association of Ghana (IMAG), Mr Alsattari said Palestinians had always wanted peace, but the “unfair” invasion by Israel over the years had been a challenge to live peacefully over the years.

Mr Alsattari said: “We want to stop this war because we want peace for Palestine, and we believe that one day we will be free as stated in the Quran.”

He commended government and the people of Ghana for the continued solidarity since the conflict resurfaced.

Dr Abdullah Mohammed Hadi, Neurosurgeon, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and General Secretary, IMAG, said the Principles of War by the Prophet Mohammed (SAW)never supported anyone fighting in the name of religion.

He said the world must stand up against all odds and condemn the act.

“We cannot justify this, and so if we do not stop this, we would be doing a disservice to the people of Palestine.”

Dr Hadi urged religious leaders to be careful of what they read and preached not to bring disunity and division among people.

“We must see the war from the perspective of humanity and present it in such a way that we will not be shooting ourselves in the foot or devaluing ourselves.”

Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel Rahman, President, COMOG, said Ghana was saddened about the incidents in Palestine and asked the United Nations to step up its game to bring an end to the war.