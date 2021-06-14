Gazprom, a supplier of natural gas, has received a leadership boost to add value to its natural gas and fast-track the completion of the national petroleum-hub project at Jomoro in the Western Region.

PANWAYS Ghana, a subsidiary of PANWAYS Group of Italy, through its wide global business network, has attained the authorisation to lead the operations of Gazprom in Ghana.

It is one of the largest producers and exporters of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Russia with interest in the GHc50 billion proposed petroleum-hub project.

The Country Director of Gasprom, Mr Patrick Kwesie, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the Lead Consultant, Dr Luigi Brescia, who doubles as the President of PANWAYS Group, was poised to lend the technical assistance in the exploration of natural gas in the Jomoro Municipality.

Mr Kwesie said with the completion of phase-one of the Ghana national petroleum-hub project, the company was proud to partner its Ghanaian counterpart to make the exploration of natural gas successful.

He said PANWAYS Ghana specialised in resource conceptualisation, particularly hydrocarbon and industrial metals in the Jomoro area.

“I can say on authority that we are ready to support the Government on its drive to move the economy forward by supporting and expanding the port at Axim and the jetty port at Ezinlibo,” Mr Kwesie said.

The company was also interested in growing the human capital by establishing the Annor Adjaye Technical Institute at Bawia to concentrate on teaching students the rudiments of oil and gas production, he said.

“I am extremely happy and we will work at providing better living conditions to our indigenes, especially the youth, children, women and the aged,” Mr Kwesie said.

Mr Stephen Tashie, an expert at the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA), in charge of the Ghana National Petroleum-Hub project, welcomed the move by the Russian company and said the second phase of the project would commence this year after a national consultative forum in Accra.