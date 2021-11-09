GB Foods excites consumers with ‘Twa w’ anum na k? Spain Promotion

GB Foods Ghana, leading manufacturers of Gino and Pomo tomato mix and other products, has under its partnership deal with Laliga, Spain, launched a special promotion to reward some 18,000 loyal consumers of their brands.

Dubbed: ‘Twa w’anum na k?’ Spain Promotion’, the promo will reward 10 selected loyal consumers and their partners with a free trip to Spain.

Many others will receive consolation prizes, such as TVs, PS 5, Phones, Fridges, Gas cookers, Washing Machines, Blenders, La Liga original jerseys, footballs, caps, and airtime every two weeks.

The promo will reward more than 18,000 consumers across the country, a release issued to the Ghana News Agency, said in Accra.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of GB Foods, Mr. David Afflu, said the promo was in recognition of the critical role consumers and partners played in their business.

“At GB Foods we constantly remind ourselves that without our consumers and partners, we cease to exist,” he said. “They are the reason for our existence, and we will seize every opportunity to celebrate and reward these loyal consumers for their patronage.”

“I encourage the public to take an active part in this promo to stand a chance of winning the exciting prizes and ultimately stand a chance to fly to Spain with their partners.”

The Marketing Director for GB Foods, Akua Obiri-Yeboah, said: “We are excited about this promo. Our consumers have been at the core of our business growth and this promo attests to our deep appreciation of our consumers and the value they bring onboard.”

Patrons of the GB Food Promo products will have to follow simple instructions.

The ‘Twa w’anum na k) Spain Promotion’ is a point-based system where customers accrue points to stand a chance to fly to Spain every two weeks.

The mechanics of the promo are as follows:

1. Buy any Gino Tomato Mix, Gino Pepper and Onion, Gino Max or Pomo Promo packs

2. Find a code in the Pack or Tray

3. Dial *161* # to load and increase your Points

4. Terms and conditions are posted on all our digital pages

Consumers with highest points accumulated would be rewarded every two weeks.

The top 10 consumers with the highest points stand to travel to Spain with their partners to enjoy a boat cruise, city tour and a full La Liga VIP match experience and other exciting prices.

The promo runs from Monday, November 8, 2021 to the end of January 2022.

The Twa w’anum na k) Spain Promotion launch took place at the Marriott Hotel, Accra.