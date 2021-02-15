The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has congratulated former IBF Lightweight champion, Richard Commey for his sweet return into the ring with a Round 6 Knock Out over Dominican Republic boxer Jackson Marinez at the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble in the USA.

Commey now 30W (27KOs) – 3L has not fought for 14 months since losing the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight belt to Teofimo Lopez, but came out with a statement in the ring.

The President of the GBA, Peter Zwennes said it is great that Commey is putting the name of Ghana up high again in boxing, and wished him more successes as he prepares to realize his dream of winning two world titles.

Mr. Patrick Johnson, General Secretary of the GBA said the victory by Richard Commey has proved that he deserves to be respected as one of the best lightweight boxers in the world.

“Your performance was striking. You have yet again demonstrated the unquenchable fire in your heart and the determination to always get the job done in the ring.

The GBA wants to express its profound gratitude to you and your corner for the yeoman’s job done and to every individual and organisations that played a part in this sweet victory, especially your trainer, Andre Rozier and manager, Mike Amoo Bediako Jnr.

The GBA wants to guarantee you of its constant support that can help shape your chances of becoming a 2 time world champion by the end of the year” Johnson stated.

He prayed that the James Town native will return to championship ways and go for the second world title he dreams.

Meanwhile, the Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG) has also sent their congratulatory messages to Commey urging him not to rest or be complacent, but be focused and keep on training and praying for another opportunity to become world champion again.

Mustapha Nettey, an executive member of BWAG said Commey deserves to be encouraged to occupy his right place in world boxing.

Commey is back in fashion to the thick of the hot lightweight division made up of the likes of Lopez, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney.

This victory will certainly inspire the Ghanaian and help him get back to another big fight as he makes his way to the top again.