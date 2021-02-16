The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has thrown its support behind hard-hitting former International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight Champion Richard Commey as he seeks to become a two-time world champion.

This development comes after Commey’s impressive outing against Jackson Marinez where he handed his opponent a sixth-round knockout last Saturday at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, United States of America (USA).

A statement signed by General Secretary of GBA, Mr. Patrick Johnson, congratulated the former IBF Lightweight titleholder for his ruthless display against his Dominican opponent.

“On behalf of all stakeholders and Ghanaians, the GBA wishes to extend congratulatory message to you Richard Commey on your well-deserved sixth round knockout over the experienced Jackson Marinez in your Lightweight 10 rounder contest which took place on Saturday, February 2021 at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, USA.

“Your performance was striking. You have again demonstrated the unquenchable fire in your heart and the determination to always get the job done in the ring.

“You really deserve a viral congratulatory message from all and sundry. May this special moment inspire young boxers and world title hopefuls like you to aspire, to attempt, and to achieve greatness in the years ahead.

“The GBA wants to express its profound gratitude to you and your corner for the yeoman’s job done and to every individual, organizations that played a part in your sweet victory especially to your trainer Andre Rozier and manager Micheal Amoo Bediako Jnr.

“The GBA once again wants to guarantee you of its constant support that can help shape your chances of becoming a two-time world champion by the end of this year,” the statement said.