GBA backs Isaac Dogboe’s anger for a second world title

Mr. Abraham Kotei, President Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has expressed his confidence in former world champion, Isaac Dogboe to win a second world title in his tenure as leader of the association.

The boxer failed to defend his WBO title against Emmanuel Navarrete in 2018 and had since been battling to retain his belt, having recently lost in a comeback bout against Cuban boxer Robeisy Ramirez.

Speaking at a press conference, the President of the Association said “We have a champion and he is a leading boxer that we are looking at to bring us a world title. Isaac Dogboe is my hope, and I am praying for him because I need a world title, so I am still supporting him”.

He noted that even though the 28-year-old had not been successful in his recent fights, he was certain Dogboe would soon become a world champion again following the maturity shown, and his current position on the WBO Featherweight World rankings.

Dogboe is currently rated fifth in the WBO featherweight division rankings, which was the highest any Ghanaian had achieved in recent years.

Mr. Kotei said the federation was doing its possible best to get young and upcoming boxers in the world ratings, through the Ghana Boxing League which was a stepping stone to groom boxers in the country.

Dogboe holds a record of 24 wins and three defeats to his credit as he looks forward to conquering the world of boxing years to come.