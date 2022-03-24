GBA Blesses Boxers On The Cabic Big Fight Night Bill Good Luck

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has sent a goodwill message to boxers featuring on the Cabic Big Fight Night on Saturday at the Idrowght Events Centre, Dansoman, 26th March, 2022.

The card being promoted by Cabic Promotions and Managemnt is dubbed the Cabic Big Fight Night and headlined by the Patrick Allotey vs Hamisi Maya WBO African Super Welterweight bout.

Other titles in contention on the night are the WABU Super Welterweight title and three title defenses.

Ghana National Heavy Champion Haruna Osmanu will be facing his Nigerian nemesis John Martin Cyril for the vacant West African Boxing Union (WABU) Heavy Title .

Joseph Akai Nettey will defend his Royal Boxing Organization (RBO) and Ghana National Lightweight Titles against Robert Nunoo.

Sheriff Quaye will also be defending his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Light Title against a yet to be named opponent.

The press release expresses GBA’s high spirits and confidence in the above named boxers. The confidence, according to the Authority went high after they followed their training sessions.

Ghana Boxing Authority is expecting these bouts to be a starting point towards future world titles which will be an opportunity to increase Ghana’s chances at global boxing domination

By Sammy Heywood Okine