The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has condemned incidence of violence at some registration centres the Electoral Commission (EC) is undertaking registration exercises.

“The GBA finds it disturbing and totally unacceptable the events that occurred at Banda-Ahenkro in the Bono Region and the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region.”

This was in a press statement issued and jointly signed by Mr Anthony Forson Jnr, President of the GBA and Mr Yaw Acheampong Boafo, Secretary of the GBA, and copied to the GNA.

It would be recalled that in the Bono Region, there was a violence, which resulted in the untimely death of a teacher trainee, while in the Central Region, the Officials of the EC and prospective voters were exposed to danger and the registration process disrupted.

The GBA “finds the incidents unfortunate and hereby condemn unreservedly the actions of the perpetrators, which has resulted in the untimely death of one person, attacks on Officials of the EC, mayhem and confusion”.

According to them, “the actions are lawless, totally unacceptable, and is regrettable that the suspects in one instance include a Minister who is also a lawmaker”.

The GBA said, it also took note of the fact that the Police Service has commenced investigations with respect to the two incidents specifically referred to above and trust that the investigations into all acts of violence at registration centres would be thorough, speedy and would result in the swift arrest and due prosecution of the offenders irrespective of status.

“In the interim, we call on the security and law enforcement agencies to ensure strict maintenance of law and order at all the registration centres in the current voters’ registration exercise to enable all eligible Ghanaians to go about their civic duties without fear”, the statement said.

They extended their condolences to the family of the teacher who unfortunately lost his life and to empathise with Officials of the EC and all other persons who were victims of the violence.

