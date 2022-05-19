GBA decorates Prez. Akufo-Addo with special national title

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has decorated the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, with a special national title.

The special title has the picture of the President engraved on it, to symbolize his status as a former boxer and a member of the boxing fraternity.

This comes after officials of the GBA led by the President, Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye, paid a courtesy visit to the First Gentleman of the Land to discuss pertinent issues regarding the growth of boxing.

The GBA President expressed his profound gratitude for the opportunity to visit President Akufo-Addo and to have an important meeting with a personality who was once a boxer and continues to be a key member of the boxing fraternity.

Mr. Kotei praised the President’s exploits as a former boxer and indicated that the boxing fraternity in Ghana was very happy that the President is a key member and that they would always be proud of him.

The GBA President indicated to President Akufo-Addo that his administration had brought back the boxing league after over 16 years’ break to help reshape the vision and careers of Ghanaian boxers who have been pencilled as world-beaters.

“Our main focus is to extend our league fight nights to across the regions, but due to the lack of logistics and other needed facilities, the project has remained here in Accra, denying equally good boxers in other regions,” he said.

“I would therefore humbly request a bus and probably two pick-ups to help facilitate our boxing programmes across the country,” the GBA President said.

President Akufo-Addo was excited about the belt presented to him by the GBA, expressed his joy, and thanked the GBA President and his executive board members for the recognition and honour.

The President urged his Executive Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante, to take note of the request for logistics (bus and 2 pick-up trucks) made by the GBA President.

He acknowledged the proposal for a ‘President’s Title’ scheduled for the night of Boxing Day, December 26, and urged the GBA and its partners to officially write to the Presidency through the Ministry for Youth and Sports.

The President congratulated the current GBA administration for their foresight and urged them and their partners to keep doing the right things for the benefit of all in the boxing industry.