GBA endorses KGL Millennium Marathon

Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority GBA has endorsed the 2023 KGL Millennium Marathon and urged all boxers and other sports men and women to join in the sports and tourism event on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Speaking to Yours Truly on the event, he said it is very good and important and commended the organisers.

He expressed that many Ghanaians have not caught up with the idea that Marathon is for everybody that is why many people participate.

He hailed the sponsors and urged them to support the least financed sports also.

According to the GBA President he will be very happy if many boxers take part and run to build their stamina and test their speed levels.

He said the organisers of the KGL Millennium Marathon have done well as it is annual and international.

Currently the Millennium Marathon is the biggest long distance race in Ghana which attracts organisations and foreigners.

Cathy Morton, the race director said the prize for this year is a whopping 75,000ghc for the winner of the 21 km race, while there is a raffle for all participants in both the 5km and 21km with a brand new Nissan Almera at stake.

The race starts at 6.30am exactly at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, September 2 ending at the Black Star Square.