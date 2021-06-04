Mr. Patrick Johnson, General Secretary of the Ghana Boxing Authority, GBA, has responded positively to the apology from heavyweight boxer, Richard Nii Lartey Harrison.

The boxer was banned for five years from all boxing related activities by the authority for allegedly forging the letterhead of the outfit and signature of the General secretary ahead of a bout in the UK in 2019 and including other unsportsmanlike behaviors.

Richard Harrison in an interview on Accra based Radio station, Amanie fm however, apologized to the executives and the members of the GBA for the unfortunate incident and pleaded for forgiveness.

In response to that, the General Secretary, Mr. Patrick Johnson also in an interview on Amanie fm on Wednesday, 26th May, 2021 disclosed that the executives will meet and decide on the outcome of the situation.

“I have soft a spot for apologies, but I have listened to his audio and I can’t say we will forgive him or not, but all I can say is that the high members of the authority, that is, the executives including the president will meet and determine the fate of the boxer and his apology,” he stated.

He, however, admonished the boxer for his wonderful exploits but cautioned him to thread carefully in order to succeed in life.

“Harrison is a good boxer and we like his style and flair but I will advise him to choose his promoters and friends wisely because in order to succeed or triumph in life, your friends play a key role,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to urge all young boxers to stay focus, train and be discipline.

However, Ghana Boxing Authority will on July 12 go to polls to elect new executives to manage affairs of the authority.

Presidential, Vice Presidential positions and Treasurer are among others that will be voted for.

The election has been scheduled to take place at the Mudor Conference room of the Trust Sports Emporium.