GBA, GJA, GMA, CIMG and Others Face De-registration by Next Month

Effective June 30, 2024, 65 professional bodies, including the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), and the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), risk being removed from the national register of companies. This is due to their failure to submit annual accounts and update their membership certificates.

A statement issued by the Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) on May 13 highlighted the necessity of this action. The 65 professional bodies have not complied with Section 16 of the Professional Bodies Registration Act, 1973 (NRCD 143), which mandates the filing of annual accounts and updating membership certificates.

Following a meeting with the Executive Council Members of all registered Professional Bodies, the Registrar of Companies (ROC) directed those in default for over two years to update their membership certification by December 2023. Failure to comply would result in their names being struck from the Professional Bodies Register by Section 11(b) of the Professional Bodies Act 1973 (NRCD 143).

Currently, 65 out of 92 registered professional bodies have not met the directive to renew their Professional Bodies Certificates and their members’ certificates, placing them in default.

However, the ORC noted that these professional bodies could still regain good standing if they file their annual accounts by the June 30, 2024 deadline. This filing must include a copy of the body’s audited accounts, an updated list of members, and any changes made to its constitution. Compliance must be achieved before the removal process begins at the end of June 2024, as outlined in sections 15 (1)(2) and 16(1)(2) of the Act.

Despite this enforcement action, the Office of the Registrar of Companies will continue its rigorous sensitization and public education campaigns, stressing the importance of compliance for registered professional bodies to remain in good standing.

Find attached the list of sixty-five (65) registered Professional Bodies in default as at 22nd April, 2024.