GBA Goodwill Message To Isaac Dogboe As He Meets Robeisy Ramirez

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) wishes Isaac Dogboe who is the current North American Boxing Federation (NABF) Featherweight champion, the very best of luck in his upcoming WBO featherweight world title fight against Robeisy Ramirez on Saturday April 1st,2023 at the Hard Rock Casino in Tulsa,Oklahoma,USA.

The former WBO Super Batamweight Champion, Isaac “The Royal Storm” Dogboe with an official record of 26 fights,2 loses,24 wins with 15 by way of knockouts is looking forward of becoming a two time world champion against a credible Cuban opponent, Robeisy Ramiirez with an official record of 12 fights,1 loss,11 wins with 7 by way of knockouts.

The GBA has been monitoring Dogboe’s training regime and has no doubt in his ability to become a two-time world champion against a Cuban and southpaw boxer, Ramirez.

The GBA President ,Abraham Kotei Neequaye, who is currently in the United States of America for the fight is highly optimistic of a sound victory for Dogboe and on behalf of the entire GBA Executive Board Members, the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union, members of the boxing Fraternity and all well-Wishers in Ghana and beyond wishes Isaac Dogboe the very best of luck underpinned by intelligence, wisdom and creativity in the ring.

As the statutory body in charge of Regulation, Promotion, Organization and development of Professional Boxing in Ghana, The GBA President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, Vice Chairman of Promotions, Michael Tetteh and Deputy Communications Director, Eyram Dady are in Tulsa, Oklahoma monitoring and observing the training regime of Dogbie and provide him with prayers and moral supports before, during and after his fight.

The GBA is by this goodwill message wishes to encourage all Ghanaians especially the Boxing fraternity to remember Isaac Dogboe in their prayers to help him triumph in the ring on Saturday.

Isaac “The Royal Storm” Dogboe, we know you will fight tirelessly for mother Ghana and lift our flag very high. We believe in your ability and capability to reposition yourself at your current comfortable weight at the featherweight division. You are the best!!

GBA Communications Directorate