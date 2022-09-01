The Ghana Basketball Association (GBBA) has launched a new Logo, Website and their upcoming activities. The event took place at the Press Center of the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday where new tournaments and online apps for the NBN23, JUNGO World and Training Ground, Silver Star Digital Marketing and MTN Momo Pay were out doored.

Also lunched were the National Championship, Cowbell After7, GBFA Invitational and the KFC GBBA Tournament.

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare Executive Chairman of Accra 2023 commended the GBBA for taking a new image and coming up with a new focus.

He said Ghana has the mandate to host the African Games 2023 and win more medals, which can be achieved with the contributions of Federation heads.

He expressed that Basketball is one of the disciplines to be strategically selected to contested at the African Games and the game must be sustained and developed.

He said the LOC is embarking on selecting athletes for Team Ghana after the National Games in December, and prepare them for the big continental event.

He assured that the African Games 2023 will definitely come on in Accra, Ghana as scheduled as funds are coming for construction and other associate programs.

He challenged the youth to be creative and practical in their endeavors to be able to cope with modern trends..

Mr. Ato Van Ess, Chairman welcome all and said the Association has gone beyond just playing on the courts, and now want to contribute to the socio economic development of the country.

He tasked corporate Ghana to invest in sports, so that they can also channel the funds to the grassroots and deprived communities.

“We have chosen Social Responsibilities to address in various sectors. and we want to come up with a new image, logo and website” he stressed.

He noted that small leagues and tournaments are being played around but the GBBA want to unify the system.

A Representative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Loren Quarshigah promised to support from his outfit to make Basketball programs successful.

Mr. Dan Isaacs of New York Square Group who was present said a new wind is blowing for basketball and it is good Ghana is part of the new movement.

Dr. Felix Addo-Yobo of the SDG Advisory Unit hailed the new vision of the new administration and urged all to work hard to think outside the box and come up with innovative ways to promote and market basketball to bring new life to the game.

He also noted that Partnership is important and welcomed Mr. Daniel Isaacs.

Mr. John Sterlin from Cape Coast who expressed his excitement said the regional bodies are happy that Ghana will do well at top international competitions like the Olympic Games and World Championships.

Schools competitions should be resurrected, and festivals should involve Basketball. “Ghana should be the hub of Basketball in Africa” he added.

He also called for the involvement of female players and coaches, which was addressed as the GBBA is coming up with clinics to empower young ladies through an annual FIBA project coming up at Legon from October.

He thanked Cowbell. KFC, Silver Star, MTN etc supporting basketball in Ghana.

Vice President of the GBBA Iddrisu Gamel Ayambire was optimistic that Ghana Basketball will grow. He accepted that things are slow, but they will fasten up.

Mr. Ernest Danso of Baseball and Softball was also present to support the program.

The GBBA Account 240367 was made available by Treasurer, Mrs. Aurora Commodore – Toppar for supporters and sponsors to contribute financially.

Mr. Joel Mawuko, designer of the new logo was honored and rewarded for his splendid work.

Nii Armah Dagadu, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee thanked the press houses and sports journalists who promote Basketball, and urged them to keep on doing the good job.