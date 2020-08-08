The President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Lawyer Peter Zwennes on Wednesday said he was not enthused about government’s reluctance to support boxing before, during and post Covid-19 era, and called on promoters and managers to come up with packages to attract sponsors and television stations to bring back boxing like it is being done in other countries.

Meeting with important stakeholders such as promoters, managers, match makers as well as trainers and other officials at the Mudor Conference Hall at the Trust Sports Emporium (TSE), he appealed to boxers and coaches not to run away from opponents but fight with the best to be the best and represent the nation well.

Nii Okai Nunoo, consultant at the TSE and a member of the GBA Marketing and Sponsorship Committee said it is necessary for promoters to put up mouth-watering parings that would attract television stations and corporate entities to support.

He promised that the GBA and TSE is ready to support the promoters

Contributing to the discussions, Mr. Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye of Box Office Promotions said boxing is an industry with many stakeholders; like food vendors, media, coaches, medics, entertainers etc so the government must try its best to support them with funds for boxing to return well, and the boxers not to take to the streets or engage in social vices.

He disclosed that Ghana can do what other nations are doing with the virtual promotions, however all depends on if the government lifts the ban on contact sports

He expressed that if Isaac Dogboe has fought in the USA to put Ghana’s name on the world boxing map, back home, promoters and managers should also be finding solutions to combat the Covid-19 with restriction and protocol measures.

He revealed that Box Office wants to stage the Michael Ansah aka ‘One Bullet’ and Sherrif Quaye bout in September with other supporting bouts featuring popular boxers and appealed to the government to lift the ban on boxing as trotro buses and taxis are now operating normally.

He noted that putting up a boxing promotion is very expensive without sponsorship, so the government must aid the GBA like it is doing for football, adding that Ghana has been able to produce 10 boxing world champions.

Mr. Yoofi Boham, the experienced boxing consultant said the GBA must contribute to the new Sports Policy that is being drafted as boxing is very dear to the hearts of many Ghanaians.

He advised that the GBA should be very strict with the restrictions and protocols when the game returns.

Match maker, Rashid Williams expressed that it is about time boxers and trainers refrain from dodging strong opponents and choosing weak challengers to make the sport attractive again like in the olden days when the best faced the best, and fans had much to cheer about.

He also hinted that the Azumah Nelson Fight Night promoters are planning to come back in October.

Other promotions represented were Ambition, Golden Mike, Ace Power and Power of God. Absent were Baby Jet, Cabic, E & J, Dons and Rising Star Promotions.