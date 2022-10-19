GBA Organises Successful NHIS Registration For Stakeholders

The campaign promise of the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) , Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye to provide Health Insurance cards to boxers and coaches was fulfilled at a successfully exercise organized at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Wednesday.

At the time of leaving the premises of the Ghana Boxing Authority, 105 people have registered.

Mr. Roger Barnor, Second Vice President of the GBA told Yours Truly he was happy that the registration was well attended and orderly.

“This shows that we love the people we are working with and want them to know that health is important and precious” he added.

Mr. J. A. Annan, an experienced boxing official said he was glad and impressed with the turn out.

He called on people in boxing to support the GBA President to implement his plans and programs.

“I think the president has good and positive plans to make Ghana Boxing better ” he said.

Mr. Lord Acquaye, Treasurer of the GBA expressed that the exercise is worthwhile as it is important for boxers to find it cheap and easy to attend to their health needs.

“This program has once again shown that the GBA are on the of the game, we are not only supporting professional boxers, but amateurs, coaches and everyone who is involved in boxing is welcome, and we are proud “he stressed.

Eyram Daddy, Deputy Communications Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority GBA indicated that the process was cordial and very successful.

Mr. Nanor Mubarak, a Match Maker thanked the GBA and hoped that other things that would benefit people in Ghana Boxing would be initiated. “This is about health, and as coaches and people who work in the gym, we should be health conscious and always support health programs.