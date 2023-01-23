GBA President Abraham Neequaye Hails Sports Media

Mr. Abraham Neequaye, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has commended the Sports Media for their hard work in promoting boxing in Ghana.

In an exclusive interview, he commended the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) led by Mr. Kwabena Yeboah and the Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG) headed by Yours Truly for the wonderful publicity given to the Professional Boxing League sponsored by De-Luxy Paint, Renault and Imax Media Promotions.

He hinted that Boxing is the number one sport in Ghana and selecting the GBA as one of the best sports Federations is much appreciated and rewarding.

He said the attendance to the Boxing League has been unprecedented and also hailed the fans who trooped to the Bukom Boxing Arena for the bouts.

Mr. Abraham Neequaye also named the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU) for their unflinching support, which resulted in the successful ending of the first edition of the Professional Boxing League.

According to the President, things that did not go well during the competition will be rectified and prayed that more companies will come on board for the Gyms and boxers to be rewarded adequately.

He congratulated the boxing gyms that participated in the exciting league, and praised the winners, Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation for their commitment and discipline.

He hailed the best boxer, Charles Tetteh of the Panix Gym and his trainers for their hard work.

The GBA President advised boxers to be disciplined and work harder because the next edition of the Professional Boxing League will be tougher, more lucrative and extra exciting.

He thanked all the Executive Board Members of the Ghana Boxing Authority, the ring officials and the National Sports Authority as well as the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the support and motivation.

“I want to leave a legacy in Ghana Boxing, so that one day my name will be remembered like my predecessors who came before me and did well. I want boxers and coaches to enjoy their labour so we are trying hard to be attractive to get more sponsors “.

” My wish is that more Ghanaian boxers are rated in the world ranking, because that is the way to get big bouts and get near Championship bouts ” he expressed.

He promised to organize more workshops and seminars for all categories of contributors in boxing like journalists, coaches, boxers, medics, cut men, promoters, match makers, referees and judges.

Meanwhile, he has inspected the two Renault cars to be presented to the best boxer and best gym on Tuesday, January 24th 2023, and he is very satisfied and happy that his vision and aspirations for Ghana Boxing is coming true.