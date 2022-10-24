GBA President Abraham Neequaye Off To Puerto Rico For WBO Convention

The President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye is scheduled for a trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the upcoming World Boxing Organization(WBO) annual convention.

According to a news release from the FBA Communications, the President is due to Jet off from Ghana on Sunday, October 23, 2022 for the convention.

The President will represent the GBA and boxing stakeholders in Ghana to help reposition the brand of Ghana Boxing and all our potential world champions. “And solidify the relationship between Promoters and Managers in Ghana and their partners across the globe” the statement said.

The President also hopes to use the opportunity to help reshape the ratings of Ghanaian boxers on latest WBO ratings and establish business relationship with representatives from other countries.

The President assured members that he will try his utmost best to market Ghana boxing at the convention to help create more wealth for our boxers,managers and promoters.

Mr. Neequaye wished all board members the very best of luck and expressed his profound gratitude for the support offered him and the impressive achievements gained so far.

The GBA President promised to communicate with board members regarding details of the convention and when he will be back in Ghana.