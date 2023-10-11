GBA President Accused Of Meddling In Results Of Pro Boxing League

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye has been accused of interfering in the results of the ongoing Ghana Professional Boxing League.

At a Press Conference held on Tuesday by the Bronx Boxing Gym who are competing in the league, Coach Lawrence Carl Lokko said for the second time the President of the GBA wants to overturn the results of bouts which his boxers won.

Last Saturday, during Fight Night 14, enterprising Emmanuel Quartey displayed great boxing and was declared winner, however on Monday morning the GBA President was on Max TV, who are organisers of the event to say he was not in favour of the result so he will over turn it.

His decision has not gone down well with many observers and fans of the Boxing League.

Promoter Alex Ntiamoah – Boakye described the GBA President as a tyrant who always want to have his way when he is even at fault.

He urged the Bronx Gym and their supporters not to allow the verdict with has been declared in the ring be changed. He noted that there are procedures for over tuning results when one party does not understand.

In another development, some women and old women clad in red cloths who love boxing have showered curses on the GBA President, and said they will face him squarely if he interferes in the results of the competition.

The Ghana Boxing League is in the second season. Bronx Boxing Gym who are one of the best gyms did not participate in the first edition.

Present at the Press Conference was veteran boxing consultant, Mr. Yoofi Boham, a former member of the GBA executive board.