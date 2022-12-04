GBA President Commends Passionate Boxing Ring Officials

Mr. Abraham Neequaye, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has congratulated the 42 males and one female who took part in the 2 day Referees / Judges Orientation Course which came to a close on Friday at The Gym.

He said the GBA is changing for the better, and his outfit is moving steadily to improve upon its performance, programmes and activities in the 16 regions of Ghana.

According to him, they are trying to support and improve the capacities of all stakeholders including boxers, coaches, media, medics, managers and promoters, as well as ring officials like referees and judges.

He said the Ministry of Youth and Sports has promised to present them with a bus which they will use to move to the regions to organize similar events and programmes.

He said Ghana has been commended for the promotion of boxing spearheaded by Imax Media Promotions which has improved the lives of the gyms, coaches and boxers, however there is more to be done.

Mr. Neequaye advised the new and aspiring officials to study the sport very well by reading and watching more bouts.

Communications Director of the GBA, Mr. Mohammed Amin Lamptey also hinted that very soon there shall be a session on Communications to improve the communications skills of officials and other stakeholders.

He announced that in February next year, the officials would be examined and certified.

Mr. J. A. Annan, the experienced ring official said the best way for the new officials to know fast is to involve themselves in activities of the GBA, so that they can be tested. He warned that the Judge is the most controversial and difficult position in boxing.

Coaches Ofori Asare and Akai Nettey provided some inputs in the course which attracted personal from the security agencies and communities.