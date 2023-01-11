GBA President describes Isaac Dogboe as the eye of Ghana boxing

Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye, President of Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has hailed Isaac Dogboe as Ghana’s only boxer who is edging close to becoming a two-time World Champion.

The GBA President made this statement at the WBO featherweight title match between Isaac Dogboe and Cuban Ramirez Robeisy slated for April 1 2023, in the United States of America.

According to Mr. Kotei, Dogboe has been phenomenal in recent years, bouncing back to contend for the WBO title again after being defeated by Emmanuel Navarette.

“At the world level before one becomes a world champion, he needs to be in the world ratings so this confirms that Isaac Dogboe is the eye of Ghana now,” he said.

He described the former world champion as one who could win more titles for Ghana in the coming years and was confident, he would defeat his opponent Robeisy to bring back the title to Ghana.

The GBA president urged Ghanaians to rally behind the boxer as he embarks on a journey to raise the flag of Ghana high.

Dogboe has a record of 24 wins in 26 bouts, losing two against current World Champion Emmanuel Navarrete who had now taken a step further to battle Liam Wilson in the WBO World Super Featherweight bout.

He defeated American international, Joet Gonzalez in his last bout to increase his chances of another shot at a world title. reality.