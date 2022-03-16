GBA President encourages Cabic Promotions

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mr. Abraham Neequaye has commended and encouraged Cabic Promotions to continue to come up with good bouts.

He said boxing is still the number one sport in Ghana with the production of ten world champions.

Speaking at the media launch of Cabic Promotions next bill coming up at the Idrowhyt Events Centre at Dansoman on March 26 he said promoters should avoid fixed matches popularly known in local parlance as ‘Atsiagbeshie’ and called for quality bouts.

He commended Cabic Promotions for getting a splendid venue for bouts and an exotic and interesting atmosphere for boxing.

Mr Ellis Quaye promised that the event will be classic with five titles at stake.

He assured that all the fights will be competitive. He tasked the boxers on the bill to put up good performance to show their craft.

The bill has crack boxers like Joseph Akai Nettey, Faisal Abubakar, Osman Haruna, Emmanuel Quaye and former world rated Patrick Allotey who faces Tanzanian Hamisi Maya on the show, with the WBO Super W title at stake.

Mr Oyiadzo aka Jingles, Marketing manager of Idrowhyt Events Centre and Cabic Promotions said Idrowhyt Events Centre is the best place to enjoy a day as they provide a host of fantastic functions and facilities including a swimming pool, restaurant and relaxing atmosphere.

He promised that the boxers will all that they have.

He said Cabic is providing content for international consumption online via satellite.

He thanked the partners of Cabic Promotions, Multimedia Group, Angel TV and TV Africa.

Others are Boxinghana.com, Dornu’s Corner, Med Sports, Tv3, Obonu TV and African Sports Media Network.

He said gate fees range from 250ghc at VVIP Ringside to 50ghc at the Regular seats