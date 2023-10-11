GBA President Kotei Neequaye Becoming Losing Trust Of Boxing Fans

Mr. Abraham Neequaye, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has lost the favour, confidence and trust of many boxers, coaches and fans.

For the second time, after he had meddled in the results of the ongong second edition of the Ghana Professional Boxing League, the Bronx Gym led by Coach Carl Lokko has accused him of trying to spoil the beauty of the sport and put the game into disrepute.

At a Press Conference held on Tuesday at the Bronx Gym at James Town, the GBA President was accused of trying to favour some gym to win the competition which has a car at stake for the best boxer and best gym.

The GBA President was named to have been on Max Television to declare that the verdict of the match between Bronxs’ Emmanuel Quartey and Jerry Lartey of the Ghana Army would be overturned due to no reason, just because he was supporting the later to win, but he was beaten.

Meanwhile, all the officials of the bout said the result was very fair on the outcome of the bout which Quartey dominated and won clearly.

Bronx Gym also accused the Army of beating boxing fans whenever their boxer loses, so how do they protect the citizens or ensure security at the event.

According to the Bronx Gym CEO, they will go to every length and breath including placing an injunction on the competition if they do not find fair judgement.

Some boxing personalities who are not in favour of the actions of the GBA President include veteran boxing consultant Yoofi Boham, senior coach Rashid Williams aka Believer, Ring Announcer Mustapha Nettey, Mr. Alex Ntiamoah – Boakye, President of the Promoters Association and Sammy Gyan, Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU).

Some women from the James Town community were at the Press Conference to show support for Emmanuel Quartey and heaped curses on the GBA President.

Meanwhile, the top three gyms on the league log are Charles Quartey, Bronx Gym and the Ghana Army.