GBA President Sets To Meet Ghanaian Boxers Based In America

The GBA President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye and his colleague Board member, Carl Lokko are scheduled to meet Ghanaian Boxers based in America for a special meeting in New York City on Saturday October 29th,2022.

Carl Lokko who doubles as a seasoned boxing trainer and CEO of Bronx Boxing Gym has put in place effective measures to help make sure the meeting becomes successful for the benefit of all.

According to the GBA President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, Carl Lokko is the main organiser of the said meeting and has communicated with number of Ghanaian boxers who have all shown interest to be part because it’s the first time such an opportunity has been presented to them .

The meeting is basically going to open a new page for the GBA leadership and Ghanaian boxers based in the United States to discuss critical issues bordering the boxers and how the two bodies can complement efforts to solidify their working relationship for the betterment of all.

The GBA President is looking forward to engage with the boxers in a cordial manner to help reshape their collective vision of developing Ghana boxing through infrastructural development, equipment support, welfare, financial security and effective communication between GBA and all stakeholders.

The meeting which is expected to take place in New York City on Saturday 29th October, will electronically link-up with other boxers outside New York City via zoom.

The general public and members of the boxing fraternity will be kept posted on issues that will be discussed at the extraordinary meeting.

GBA COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE·