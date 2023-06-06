GBA President Speaks For Dogboe And Lamptey At IBF Convention

Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has called on the International Boxing Federation (IBF) to consider rating Isaac Dogboe and Alfred Lamptey in their ratiungs.

He made the statement for the two Ghanaian boxers at the 38th Convention held in Chicago, USA.

The bold Neequaye said at the Convention that former WBO super bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe, and rising star Alfred Lamptey aka ‘ShowTime’ should be considered in the ratings of the IBF.

Mr. Abraham Neequaye thinks the two boxers have done enough to be rated and should be given opportunity by the IBF as Ghanaian boxers are capable of giving boxing fans good fights.

Alfred Lamptey held the IBF Africa title and I want to appeal to the board to consider him for the ratings, while Dogboe was in the ratings but dropped even before his last bout for the WBO Featherweight title fight.

Dogboe who hosted the media before moving back to the USA has assured his fans of a big comeback, while the undefeated Lamptey who is managed by Mr. Alex Ntiamoah Boakye and foreign partners is itching to get a world title opportunity.

Ghanaian promotions outfit, Ace Power Boxing Promotions was represented at the Convention by their GM, Mr. Isaac Amankwah.