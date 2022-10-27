GBA President To Serve On WBO Board

The GBA President, Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye has been informed by the leadership of World Boxing Organization (WBO) that they want him to become an Africa representative, but yet to be officially notified with an appointment letter.

In another development, the WBO wants to offer young African boxers the opportunity with the institution of the African Youth Title to prepare them for exposure and experience before cracking at the main WBO Africa and World Titles.

Ghana is the only African nation represented by Coach Lawrence Carl Lokko, a board member of the GBA and Abraham Neequaye, the President.

Also in San Juan for the WBO Convention is young promoter Manasseh Tagoe of Swavy Blu Boxing Promotions and Management.

The GBA President and Carl Lokko are planning to meet Ghanaian Boxers based in the United States of America for a special interaction to discuss critical issues affecting them and how to establish a cordial relationship with the Authority.

The GBA President has also succeeded in requesting for technical support from WBO regarding training for Ghanaian ring officials, and it has been confirmed that top American referee Tony Weeks and his team will visit Ghana to conduct the training.

The GBA President also made an official appeal to the leadership of WBO to help put up a WBO boxing gym in Ghana. The request has been approved but with certain conditionality regarding clearance of equipment and facilities that will be shipped.