GBA President Urges Legal Community to Engage in Chief Justice Process

Ghana Bar Association President Efua Ghartey has called on legal professionals to actively monitor and contribute to discussions surrounding petitions filed against Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Speaking at the GBA’s Mid-Year Conference in Accra, Ghartey emphasized the legal community’s responsibility to ensure proper procedures are followed in this unprecedented constitutional situation.

“As a country informed about petitions against the Chief Justice, we must consider when the public should know the contents,” Ghartey stated. She raised several procedural questions about the potential removal process, including the validity of petitions, appropriate hearing durations, and whether proceedings should be public. Her remarks came during the conference themed “Expanding the Role of the Legal Profession in National Development.”

The GBA president stressed the importance of transparency in such matters, noting that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. “This process is novel in our country’s history,” she said. “The Bar must monitor the situation and express opinions when necessary.”

Ghartey’s comments reflect growing professional concern about establishing proper precedents for judicial accountability in Ghana’s constitutional framework. The legal community now faces the challenge of balancing judicial independence with necessary oversight mechanisms, a delicate task that could shape Ghana’s governance standards for years to come. As this process unfolds, the Bar’s engagement may prove crucial in maintaining public confidence in both the judiciary and Ghana’s democratic institutions.