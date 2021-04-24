… Promises Him Special Award After Winning IBF Africa Title

Aspiring Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President Mr. Henry Manly-Spain has promised Theophilus Tetteh a special award if he wins the IBF Africa Super Bantamweight title in South Africa on Saturday 24 April, 2021.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview, the GBA First Vice President said Ghana Boxing has more to offer and lined up a few plans for the future.

He expressed his readiness to support boxers and coaches and the gyms as well as work closely with promoters to put Ghana Boxing really on the world map.

He commended Lawyer Peter Zwennes for his successful eight year reign which earned the nation three world titles, and hoped Tetteh will win the African belt and go on to grab another world title.

The Ghanaian super bantamweight champ, Theophilus Tetteh (14-1, 12 KOs) weighed in at 118.61 lbs whilst opponent, Ayabonga Sonjica of South Africa (9-0, 7 KOs) tilted the scales at 121.47 lbs, setting the stage for their IBF Continental Africa junior featherweight title fight Saturday night in Port Elizabeth.