GBA rallies support for Tagoe ahead of Garcia bout

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has thrown support behind former International Boxing Organization (IBO) Lightweight champion Emmanuel Tagoe ahead of his final eliminator bout against Ryan Garcia.

Tagoe (32-1, 15KO’s) faces a stern task when he comes against the unbeaten American boxer who is 21-0, 18 knockouts at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 9, 2022.

“The GBA by this communique would like to cordially tell Ghanaians to remember Emmanuel Tagoe in their prayers as we countdown to 9th April, for the main event at Alamodome in San Antonio,Texas.

“On behalf of the entire Ghana boxing fraternity and the good people of Ghana, the GBA President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye expressed his profound gratitude to Peter Kahn and his team for their efforts in preparing and shaping Tagoe to become a world champion again.

“According to Kotei Neequaye, ‘Ghana Boxing Authority shall continue to pray for Tagoe, monitor his training regime and offer help in any form to him and his team. ‘Game Boy, all you need is to have the determination to stand by your insatiable desire till you realise it come April 9 ,2022,” a statement by the GBA said.

Tagoe who is number three on the WBO lightweight rankings in his last outing edged Mason Menard in a majority decision win at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Hollywood in Florida.

The winner of the Tagoe-Garcia bout could be in line to face reigning WBA/IBF/WBO Lightweight Champion, George Kambosos Jr later in the year.