GBA sends a Goodwill message to Oluwaseun Wahab

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) extends its heartfelt wishes to Accra-based Nigerian Lightweight sensation, Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab, popularly known as “The Wealth Machine,” as he prepares for his upcoming fight against the British undefeated lightweight boxer, Mark ‘The Thunder” Chamberlain, scheduled for Saturday, May 17th, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Both fighters are set to feature in the undercard of the highly anticipated undisputed unifying heavyweight championship bout between Tyson Fury and Usyk Oleksandr, aptly named Ring Fire.

GBA President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, along with the board members and the entire Ghana boxing fraternity, express their confidence in Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab (24-1-0-16 kos) to emerge victorious against Mark Chamberlain (15-0-0-11 kos).

As the regulatory body responsible for overseeing professional boxing regulations, promotions, organization, and development in Ghana, the GBA extends its best wishes to Wahab’s trainer, Charles Quartey (CEO, CQBF), and his support staff in Riyadh. The GBA hopes for effective game plans, direction, control, and communication ringside.

Through this timely goodwill message, the GBA encourages Ghanaians, Nigerians, and Africans at large to keep Oluwaseun Wahab in their prayers for a successful outcome.

To Joshua Oluwaseun “The Wealth Machine” Wahab, the Ghana Boxing fraternity recognizes your outstanding capabilities and unwavering determination to make history in Riyadh. Despite any challenges in the ring, we believe in your ability to triumph. You are truly exceptional.