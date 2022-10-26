GBA Supports Girls Box 2022

It’s fight week and Girls Box 2022 is getting massive endorsements.

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has endorsed the Girls Box Tournament which is happening this Saturday, 29th October, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

President Abraham Neequaye and the Executive Board have welcomed the programme and would be represented at the final.

He said the female boxers must also be given opportunity to fight on the Boxing League so that they can also earn something.

Chairman of the Greater Accra Amateur Boxing Association (GABA), Mr. Bernie Johnson who has been one of the pillars of juvenile, female and amateur boxing as well as the discoverer of many talents said everyone needs to be given a chance and the region wants to maintain their dominance in Ghana Boxing.

He urged the Ministry of Youth and Sports to invest in sports that can win medals for the nation at international games.

“Kindly save the date and come and cheer the girls on, we need your support” said Madam Sarah Lotus Asare.

The hard working sports organiser and administrator said the aim of the tournament is to knock out Teenage Pregnancy and Breast Cancer.

She hinted that 25 female boxers and 15 are involved in the programme which is featuring 7 gyms.

Wisdom Boxing Gym is the host, with support and partnership of GABA, WISA, WBC Cares, BWAG, SistaSister Cosmetics, Aquawera, Cletoreyes Mexico, Cheezzypizza, Boxclub.root and HSTV.