GBA To Announce New Date For AGM

NOTIFICATION

GBA EMERGENCY ANNUAL GENERAL CONGRESS POSTPONE TO YET TO BE ANNOUNCED NEW DATE

The Executive Board of Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) in its last meeting last Friday took a decision to reschedule the much anticipated emergency Annual General Congress scheduled for Wednesday 28th,September,2022 for justifiable reasons.

After a meeting with stakeholders on the same emergency Annual General Congress (AGC) and other matters, GBA has decided to rescheduled the meeting to a new date that will be made available when the time is due.

Expect an official statement to that effect in no time.

Inconvenience caused by this postponement is deeply regretted.

GBA COMMUNICATIONS