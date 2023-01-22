GBA To Award Best Boxer And Best Gym On 24th January

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) wishes to officially inform the public that the much awaiting presentation of two Renault Kwid cars to the best boxer of the just ended season one (1) of the De-luxy Professional Boxing League, Charles Yaw Tetteh of the Panix boxing Gym and the league winners, Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation(CQBF) will be on 24th January,2023 at the showroom of Renault Premium Motors Ltd,Ghana at Odorkor in Accra.

A letter from the GBA Communication Directorate thanked all who have been part of the memorable, unprecedented and historic achievement made in the history of Ghana Boxing Authority(GBA) under the leadership of the visionary, Hon. Abraham Kotei Neequaye and support from Imax Media Promotions and other sponsors as well as stakeholders.

The presentation ceremony is strictly by invitation.