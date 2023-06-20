GBA to hold Ghana Bloggers Awards

The Ghana Bloggers Association (GBA) has dropped a hint of an impending Ghana Bloggers Awards by the end of this year.

The Association which is aimed at uniting Ghana’s Blogging Community for impactful conversations, editorials and insights posted released two different posters on their social media pages as a way of announcing some of their intended programs and projects for the year.

Though there are no details about when the awards will be held the president of the Association Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah Popularly known as Attractive Mustapha stated in a private chat that the criteria for the awards will surely be communicated soon.

He added that the aim of the awards scheme is to reward excellence and also reward not only bloggers but include individuals and institutions that are positively helping the growth of the blogging industry.

‘’The awards scheme will be quite different from other awards organized in Ghana’’