GBA To Renew And Register National Health Insurance For Stakeholders On Wednesday

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President, Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye has invited all stakeholders in the Boxing Fraternity for registration and renewal of National Health Insurance (NHI) cards for active old and new boxers as well as coaches, match makers and promoters on Wednesday 19th October,2022.

The process comes up at the GBA Secretariat (Bukom Boxing Arena) from 9am -5pm .

The President said a total of 190 beneficiaries are expected to go through the process, which is made up of 50 juvenile / armature boxers, 70 professional boxers, and 70 other stake holders including coaches/ referees/ managers/ promoters etc.

On behalf of Imax Media Promotions and Niche Cocoa and the GBA Board, he encouraged all those drafted to be registered or have their renewal done.

Mr. Neequaye extends his greetings to you all and wished all boxing fans a productive weekend to be embellished by week 16 of the De-luxy Professional Boxing league.

“All must take note that – time and health are two precious assets that we don’t recognise and appreciate until they have been depleted” he added.