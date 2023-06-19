GBA Wishes All Fathers In The Boxing Fraternity A Happy Fathers Day

Greetings,

On behalf of the indefatigable GBA President Abraham Kotei Neequaye ,I will like to wish you all a happy Father’s day.

The GBA President returned home from the United States for the IBF 2023 Convention where he lobbied for some Ghanaian Boxers regarding ratings and how IBF can assist GBA to promote and reposition our potential world beaters.

Kotei Neequaye had meetings with some seasoned boxing commissioners including renowned female boxing commissioner, Madam Jackie.

Effort is being made by Madam Jackie and her team to ship some boxing equipment to Ghana for the benefit of juvenile, amature and professional boxing. Madam Jackie promised to visit Ghana and help reshape and develop female boxing.

The GBA President is scheduled to meet the Ministry for Youth and Sports to help look at how these boxing equipments could be cleared from the port without any difficulties.

Kotei Neequaye also traveled all the way from Chicago to Los Angeles to engaged with David, a Ghanaian (from Kumasi) in his Boxing Gym on issues related to modernisation of boxing gyms, the required equipments, trainers and how Ghanaian boxers (home and abroad) can benefit from his magnificent facility and knowledge in the industry.

According to the GBA President, David has promised to visit home and see how he can contribute his quota to the development of boxing in Ghana.

Abraham Kotei Neequaye was excitingly welcomed home yesterday at the Bukom Boxing Arena with one of the best fight nights under the Ghana Professional Boxing League promoted by the award winning boxing promoter, Imax Boxing Promotions.

The Bukom Boxing Arena recorded the highest turnout with mouthwatering and quality fights to the admiration of seasoned boxing promoters, managers and foreign dignitaries.

On behalf of Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) I will like to thank all the participating Gyms, boxers, ring officials, the fans and all those who contributed to the success of week 6 of the ongoing Ghana Boxing League-GBA President.

Ladies and Gentlemen of our boxing fraternity, my vision and mission for Ghana boxing is huge and so far I have started reshaping our administrative system, keep our boxers in their tracks, expose all unscrupulous persons and bad elements who contributed to the retrogression of Ghana boxing. I can asure you that the future is bright but we need clean hearts, selflessness, hard work, prayers and discipline to reach our destination-said the GBA President.

Boxing is an individual sport..

Boxing is a noble art of self defense..

Boxing is a sweet science…

Mohammed Amin Lamptey

GBA DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATION.