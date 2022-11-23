GBA Wishes Black Stars Good Luck

On behalf of the Executive Board Members of GBA and the entire members of boxing fraternity in Ghana, I will like to extend good wishes to the Black Stars of Ghana as they prepare to take on Portugal in their first world cup match in Qatar on Thursday 24 November,2022.

The current peace and tranquility in the Black Stars camp underpinned by their excellent performance in their international friendly match against Switzerland depicted good luck for the team in all their three matches slated for the group stage of the global mundial.

The Ghana Boxing Authority(GBA) is highly optimistic that the Black Stars will come up with a good scoreline in their opening match against Portugal and proceed ahead to provide inspiring shorelines against South Korea and Uruguay to book them ticket to the next stage of the competition.

I will like to express my profound gratitude to the Minister for Youth and Sports,Hon.Mustapha Ussif, the GFA President, Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku and Head Coach,Nana Otto Addo for their excellent leadership skills that got Ghana the world cup qualification and today being part of the world cup in Qatar.

Let me seize the opportunity to urge all Ghanaians to keep their fingers crossed in prayers and fasting as we anticipate good game from Ghana Black Stars on Thursday against Portugal and the other two matches against South Korea and Uruguay respectively.

The GBA is with the Black Stars in spirit and all.

Signed

Abraham Kotei Neequaye

(GBA PRESIDENT)