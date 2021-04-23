The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has sent a goodwill message to National Super Bantamweight champion, Theophilus Tetteh who faces South Africa’s Ayabonga Sonjica for the vacant IBF Africa Junior Featherweight title on Saturday, April 24, 2021 in the Rumble Africa Promotions event.

Secretary General of the GBA, Mr. Patrick Johnson said Tetteh is one of the humble and disciplined boxers who must be supported to win the African title and go on to claim the world crown.

He said the GBA has confident in him, that he will succeed and make Ghana proud.

Meanwhile, the Friends of Boxing (FOB) and the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) have also wished Tetteh success.

Tetteh and his coach Suleiman Martey left Accra for South Africa last Sunday.

Coach Martey said they have really prepared and hope to give South Africans a real fight and return home with the belt.

Ghana’s Theophilus Tetteh is one of the international guests on the bill at the Boardwalk Casino PE.

The sleek sensational boxer from Bukom said the home boy Ayabonga Sonjica is not up to his standard, and he cannot wait to bring the title to the people who eat, drink and sleep.

The main bout will see the IBF elimination for World Jnr. flyweight title fight over 12rds between Sivenathi Nontshinga (RSA) and Cristian Araneta (Phillipines).

The main supporting bout will see WBO International Jnr bantamweight title fight over 12rds involving Yanga Sigqibo(SA ) against Jerald Paclar (Phillipines).

There would be the Republic of South Africa and vacant WBO Global flyweight title fight over 12 rounds between Jackson Chauke (champion and challenger (GP) vs Luyanda Ntwanambe(D/village challenger).

Lerato Dlamini (RSA) will clash with Hassan Milanzi (Zimbabwe ) in a Featherweight contest.

The event has a Jnr. lightweight female bout over 6rds between Nozipho Bell (PE) and Asandiswa Nxokwana (EL).

Flyweight Lusizo Manzana (Mthatha) will face Thembelani Nxoshe (M’sane) and a Jnr lightweight Mhlanganisi Sogcwayi (M’sane) also meets Mandlenkosi Sibuso(GP).