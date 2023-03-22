Gbawe Kwatei Family, JAS Foundation to hold Health Walk, Free Screening

Mr. Jerry Ahmed Shaib, the President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) and founder of the JAS Foundation in collaboration with Gbawe Kwatei Family will embark on a health walk and free screening exercise on Monday, April 24, at Waija-Gbawe constituency.

The exercise aimed at raising awareness on the benefits of exercising the body as well as fostering unity among the people of Gbawe and its environs.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Shaib who doubles as the Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) said the health walk would start at the forecourt of the Gbawe Mantse’s Palace exactly 5:00am and would go through some principal streets of Waija-Gbawe and back to the Palace.

He said, there would be free medical screening, registration and renewals of National Health insurance to improve health awareness, creating a healthier and fitter population in the constituency.

He said, “the health screening, which comes at no cost, includes eye, Blood Pressure, Cholesterol tests among many others. The Youth of Weija- Gbawe constituency are expecting to turn up on their numbers.”