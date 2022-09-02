GBBA Executives Call On Director General Of NSA

President of the Ghana Basketball Association (GBBA), Mr. Ato Van-Ess together with New York Square Partner for Basket Ball, Mr. Daniel Isaacs and Executives of GBBA paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

The visit was to officially seek the Authority’s assistance on obtaining a land from government to set up an indoor basketball facility with a five thousand seater capacity for the federation. This will enable the federation market the discipline well and to scout for potential Basketball players especially from the grassroot level which they believe can gradually form a National team and will make Basketball widely accepted in Ghana and Africa just like the other Sporting Disciplines.

Mr. Daniel Isaacs expressed his willingness and readiness to partner with GBBA to obtain Sponsorship and Support from organizations for the federation in other to see to it that, the goal and mission of the Federation materialise.

He emphasized that, apart from entertainment, it will serve as education and employment which will ease some form of unemployment burden on government.

He also mentioned that, they are hopeful Ghana will announce it’s presence and participation in Baskeball at the International front in few years.

Prof. Peter Twumasi commended them for such laudable idea and initiative and pledged the unflinching support of the Authority whenever his office is been called upon.

Also present at the meeting were, Mr. Albert Papa Asante (Head of Human Resource, NSA), Mr. Alex Kukula (Vice President of GBBA), Mr. Evans Wilson (GBBA Youth Committee Chairman) and Mr. Rafiq Rafiq Arthur (Secretary General, GBBA)

Story by: Sharon Odoi / NSA