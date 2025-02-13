GBC and ECOWAS Strengthen Media Ties as ECOWAS Celebrates 50 Years

In a move to bolster regional visibility and public engagement, Professor Amin Alhassan, Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), paid a courtesy visit on Tuesday, February 12, 2025, to ECOWAS Representative to Ghana, Ambassador Mohamed Lawan Gana.

The meeting centered on deepening collaboration between GBC and ECOWAS as the organization marks its golden jubilee.

Ambassador Gana underscored the critical role of national and regional media in raising awareness about ECOWAS activities and fostering a shared sense of identity among member states. “Supporting media networks is key to sensitizing citizens about our efforts toward peace and prosperity,” he noted.

Acknowledging previous challenges in publicizing ECOWAS’s initiatives, Professor Alhassan affirmed GBC’s commitment to overcoming these hurdles. He assured the ambassador that the broadcaster is fully prepared to work closely with the ECOWAS office in Ghana to enhance the organization’s image and promote its vision of “ECOWAS of the People: Peace and Prosperity for All.”

The visit reaffirms both institutions’ dedication to strengthening public information dissemination and advancing regional integration through enhanced media coverage. As ECOWAS enters its 50th year, this renewed partnership is set to play a pivotal role in promoting its objectives across Ghana and beyond.